Hot Weather Trolling

By Ronnie Parris

Hey Folks! It’s here with a vengeance. The hot weather has put the fish deep and if your gonna’ take a good mess home for supper, your gonna’ need to adjust your tactics. My favorite way to do this is to slow troll the thermocline, and below, for bass, walleye and trout. On Fontana, the water has passed 80 on the surface and I’m having to fish from 65 to 90 ft deep for the walleye. My best baits have been Alabama rigs, spoons, such as Michigan stingers and Mr. Harold’s spoons-that I purchase from Harold Bridges, whom I consider to be the all-time best walleye man on Fontana Lake.

I also catch a lot of fish on flicker shad and Rapalas; both fished either on a downrigger or a deep diver. Bass can be caught in multiple depths from the surface to as much as 70 ft. Although spoons and Rapalas seem to work the best, I do catch some on crank baits and in line-spinners. The trout and steelhead, after a few dismal years, seem to be on the comeback. I’ve caught some big steelhead, rainbow, and brown trout on Fontana.

All have been eating lots of threadfin shad, as we usually have several spit up in the boat after a catch. Watch for breaking fish and target these areas, as the walleye and trout will work under the bass that are pushing these bait schools around.

The lake is at full pool and the fishing is good if you hit the right spot early. Early, being key, as the bite is usually over in a few hours. Stay safe, and as always, take a kid fishing!

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains www.smounlimited.com; (828) 488-9711.