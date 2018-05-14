How To Be A Healthy Fisherman

By Kevin McCarthy

Having recently had an annual eye check-up with my optometrist, I learned that I might need cataract surgery in another year or so. I thought it would be sooner because my twin brother had such surgery several years ago. I asked my doctor how twins could have such different prognoses about cataracts, and he told me that it greatly depends on the amount of sun exposure one has had. I have fished and boated much of my adult life, but my twin brother had far more sun exposure from years of boating and especially playing tennis.

That got me thinking about which medical issues fishermen face. I know that unprotected exposure to ultraviolet light is the most common preventable risk factor for skin cancer and that fishermen who don’t cover up are very susceptible to such skin cancers. I also know that more and more of my fishermen friends lather up and cover up. The photo here shows a wise fisherman nicely covered up.

I also know that poor diet habits, the use of tobacco and alcohol, and the lack of physical activity cause major health problems for everyone, including fishermen. Many Americans, of course, are too heavy. Fishermen on long trips, for example in the Gulf to the so-called Florida Middle Grounds about a hundred miles off our northwestern coast, want to get as much fishing done as possible and therefore may neglect good eating habits while on the fishing site, sticking to sandwiches and lots of coffee.

One of my fishing friends developed a hernia by not using a harness or support while reeling in a very heavy fish, and another boating friend fell overboard when not securely holding onto a deck handle. And the long hours that professional fishermen spend at their job can lead to fatigue-related accidents. One study indicated that as many as 40 percent of exhausted fishermen had fallen asleep at the wheel of their boat.

A report from Denmark indicated that the accident rate for fishermen was 30 times higher than the rate for those employed on land. And that the death rate for fishermen in the United States was 40 times the national average and even 16 times higher than the occupations of firefighter and policeman.

Having risked carpal tunnel syndrome by repetitive reel-winding while fishing for heavy halibut in very deep depths in Alaska, I have discovered the benefits of electric saltwater fishing reels when fishing the depths. Anyway, I need to be more aware of health issues while enjoying these beautiful days of fishing. Perhaps you do too?

