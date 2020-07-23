How to Fillet Red Snapper. Easy And Simple.

In this how to fillet video I show you a easy and simple method on how to fillet a fish, a giant red snapper! Red snapper is one of Florida’s best tasting fish. I show you how to fillet a fish, how to remove fish cheeks and how to remove fish wings aka fish throat or the fish collars. Fish cheeks and fish wings are a delicacy and the best eating parts of any snapper species! The fish head and the fish bones can be used to make fish head soup or a fish bone broth! Red Snapper is also known as an American Red Snapper or a genuine red. Fish cutting, fish cleaning and NO fish waste at the fish cutting table in this video!