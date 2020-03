DIY Hand Sanitizer Recipe

• 2/3 cup Everclear Alcohol

• 1/4 cup aloe vera gel

• 8 to 10 drops of an essential oil of your choice (optional)

Instructions: In a medium-sized mixing bowl, stir together the Everclear and aloe vera until they’re well mixed, then add the essential oil (optional). Pour the mixture into an empty container (we recommend one with a pump top) and seal it. Remember to label your DIY hand sanitizer clearly and keep it out of the reach of children and animal companions.