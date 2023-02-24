Huge Ice Fishing Tourney Awards 13-Year-Old A New Truck

A 13-year-old kid is now the owner of a brand-new Ford F-150 after winning one of the world’s largest ice fishing tournaments on Jan. 28.

Zac Padrnos, 13, of Minnesota, caught a big 9.45-pound walleye during the 33rd-annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. It earned him first place in the tournament, which featured up to 12,000 attendees, according to organizers of the charity event.

The tournament was held at Gull Lake outside of Brainerd, Minnesota, where 100 volunteers drilled 14,300 holes in the ice for anglers to use. Padrnos chose his spot over 50 feet of water and was fishing a tungsten jig on 3-pound-test line when his big walleye bit.

Anglers from across the country and from as far as Australia and France competed in the tournament. All proceeds go to local charities, and since 1991 Brainerd Jaycees have donated more than $4.3 million to 75 different charities.

For more, go to https://icefishing.org/