Hulsey Fly Fishing School

by David Hulsey

If someone asked this old crusty guide what you enjoy the most after all these years of guiding fly fishing, I would say teaching folks to fly fish. There is still nothing like introducing someone to the art of fly fishing and seeing them catch a fish on the fly.

My wife, Becky, and I have started a fly fishing school at Noontootla Creek Farms. We feel this is a perfect pairing of years of experience teaching and one of the most pristine trout streams in the Southeast. Noontootla Creek is wading friendly and covered with an abundant insect population.

Our class starts with introductions, learning knots, equipment, fly selection, rigging your rod, and casting instruction.

I am a Certified Master Casting Instructor from the Fly Fishers International and Becky is a Certified Casting Instructor from Fly Fishers International.

Next, we break for lunch for an hour that is provided.

In the afternoon session, we get in the stream to identify insects (match the hatch) and put this all together by helping you land your first trout on a fly!

All equipment such as your waders, boots, rods, reels, and flies are provided during the school. You only need a Georgia fishing license and trout license.

One of the most common comments from folks when I worked in the fly shop was they did not think that could fly fish, and I often told them it is just another arrow in their quiver.

Yes, I too grew up fishing with bait or spinners in the local streams and lake, but fly fishing offered me something else; a chance to catch a fish on something I made. Catching a fish on a homemade fly is pretty cool.

Whether you throw a piece of mop or some feathers and fur on a hook, catching a fish on your own tied fly can be addicting. Some folks do not have time to tie their own flies but still enjoy catching a fish on a fly.

I cannot complain. I have been fortunate to make a living at it. I have visited some beautiful places, made a lot of friends, checked off bucket lists items, and met my wife thanks to fly fishing.

Visit http://ncfga.net/hulsey-fly-fishing-school-at-noontootla-creek-farms/ to learn more about the fly fishing school.