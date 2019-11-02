Huntin’ for Bass and Fishin’ for Deer

By Ryan Kennedy

As an avid outdoorsman, this time of year means one of two major things. It’s either time to hit the lake or go hang up in a tree somewhere waiting on a whitetail. Now for me, that choice leans much more towards hunting due to the limited deer season. I’ve got all year to chase those bass all over the lake, but this time of year is special. It’s another opportunity to experience the blessings of nature all around us.

If you are anything like me and love to hunt, you know that when it comes to deer hunting, your season consists of about 99% of a waiting game and a 1% timeframe of sheer blood-pumping action. With all of that time to think to yourself, a man can just about explore every thought that pops into his mind. Sometimes we think about when a big buck is going to walk out to satisfy our building anticipation, or you’re probably thinking about what your wife made for dinner that night because, for some reason, your new equipment for the season doesn’t seem to bring in deer every thirty seconds like you saw on the commercial on T.V. Instead, all it brought in was a hefty credit card bill that you will get an ear full about at the dinner table. It’s alright Hoss. Give it another year or two, and all that money spent will pay off when that “record deer” you saw on camera comes walking by.

All kidding aside though, I have used a lot of my thinking time to realize that hunting is a whole lot like fishing and fishing is a whole lot like hunting. Think about it. Go back in the memory book to sitting on a riverbank with a Zebco 33 in hand with no crazy lures, but rather just a cricket, a couple split-shot weights, and a bobber. We sat there and waited for the fish to come to us. THAT was fishing. Of course, now we speed all around the lake at 110 miles per hour casting non-stop until we find a willing fish.

As I thought about waiting on a fish to come to me, I realized that’s exactly what I was doing in the deer stand. I was simply waiting for a deer to stroll on by, so I could let a meat missile fly out of my Hoyt. With all of that said, the word ‘hunting’ comes across as an extreme pursuit of an animal just like modern-day fishing.

So, which is it? Do we hunt for fish and fish for deer? If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound? Quite frankly, it really doesn’t matter. You know as well as I do that there isn’t much in life that is as rewarding as waking up in the dark hours of early morning to watch the world come alive around you as the sun rises. It’s our passion and it’s in our blood. We actively pursue it because it brings us joy. It’s just something to think about next time you are out in a tree stand or flying down the lake.

So, whichever choice you make next, tight lines and shoot straight!