Hush Puppies

This side dish goes great with fish and most any kind of shellfish.
Ingredients:
â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â cupÂ cornmeal
â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1/3Â cupÂ flour
â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â teaspoonÂ baking powder
â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1/4Â teaspoonÂ baking soda
â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1/2Â teaspoonÂ salt
â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â egg
â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1/2Â cupÂ milk
â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â oil for frying
DirectionsÂ :
Preheat oil to 350Â°F. Combine dry ingredients. Beat egg.
Add the egg to the dry mixture with most of the milk adding more milk as needed to create a dough that is moist but not runny. Do not over mix.
Drop the mixture by teaspoon in hot oil.Â Cook 3 to 5 minutes until golden, turning once during cook time.
Place on paper towel to cool. Serve with Tatar sauce. And a wedge of lemon.
Enjoy.