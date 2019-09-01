Hush Puppies

This side dish goes great with fish and most any kind of shellfish.

Ingredients:

â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â cupÂ cornmeal

â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1/3Â cupÂ flour

â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â teaspoonÂ baking powder

â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1/4Â teaspoonÂ baking soda

â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1/2Â teaspoonÂ salt

â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â egg

â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1/2Â cupÂ milk

â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â oil for frying

DirectionsÂ :

Preheat oil to 350Â°F. Combine dry ingredients. Beat egg.

Add the egg to the dry mixture with most of the milk adding more milk as needed to create a dough that is moist but not runny. Do not over mix.

Drop the mixture by teaspoon in hot oil.Â Cook 3 to 5 minutes until golden, turning once during cook time.

Place on paper towel to cool. Serve with Tatar sauce. And a wedge of lemon.

Enjoy.