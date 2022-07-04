Hybrid Bass Mayhem on Lake Chatuge

By Darren Hughes

In July, fishing on Lake Chatuge, which borders Western North Carolina and North Georgia, really gets fired up and I mean FIRED UP! With warmer water temps, the hybrids and bass school up, which means we are able to load the boat with tons of trophy hybrids and spotted bass.

Currently, Lake Chatuge is at full pool. Water temps are in the low 80s, and water clarity is clear throughout the lake.

Hybrid fishing is explosive for us right now. The fish are really schooling in large numbers, and moving to deeper water. We are catching some big quantities, probably averaging between 25 and 35 hybrids and bass in just a couple of hours. Most of our hybrids are averaging 7-10 pounds. These are some of Lake Chatuge’s hardest-fighting fish, and we’re having a blast wearing them out. The early morning bite has been prime. Look for schools of fish off shallow humps along the main channel, clay banks, and off points. Downlining live blueback herring has been the best technique. Search out your areas and watch your electronics. When you mark fish, drop your lines. Fish will be slightly shallower in the early morning hours and will move to deeper water by mid-morning. Top-water bite remains very good as well. When these fish start busting on bait, it’s always a good idea to have a plug, spook, or red fin at the ready.

July is a fantastic month for catching a lot of trophy hybrids and spots on this North Georgia lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1-rated guide service put you on some of Lake Chatuge’s best trophy hybrids during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are Murphy, NC’s and Blairsville Georgia’s premier full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lakes Hiwassee and Nottely, and Lake Blue Ridge in Blue Ridge, GA. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!

Darren Hughes is a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team and a guide for Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Look him up at www.bigolfish.com or give him a call at (706) 745-6569 or (828) 361-2021