IBEX 2019 Tampa

The Tampa convention is the perfect place for a boat show.

For more information visit: https://boatfix.co

For more information visit https://www.yardarm.com

For more information visit:https://www.solsticedockingsolutions.com

For more information visit: https://www.texausa.com

For more information visit: https://newwiremarine.com

For more information visit: https://www.ljrelectronics.com

For more information visit: https://www.thetfordmarine.com/us/

For more information visit: https://www.dometic.com/en-us/us

For more information visit https://www.cookwithkenyon.com

Candace Gawrysiak with Kevin Kerkvliet show their IBEX 2019 Inovation Award. For more information visit https://www.evinrude.com

Night time falls on the Tampa Convention center but plenty of festivities went on.

Crusing around Tampa Bay with Raymarine.

Hands-on with #Raymarine DockSense™ Alert We get a closer look at #Raymarine DockSense™ Alert at #IBEX2019! Watch: Posted by Raymarine on Thursday, October 3, 2019

For more information visit: http://www.raymarine.com

For more information visit: http://sea-dog.com

For more information visit: http://www.toddusa.com

For more information visit: http://www.toddusa.com

For more information visit: http://www.livorsi.com

For more information visit http://www.livorsi.com

For more information visit: http://www.marfas.com/

For more information visit: https://www.gator-guards.com

For more information visit: https://prospecelectronics.com

For more information visit: https://yamahaoutboards.com

Suzuki Press Conference 3:00PM 10/1/19 at IBEX Tampa, FL

For more information visit: www.suzukimarine.com.

For more information on IBEX 2020 visit: https://www.ibexshow.com