IBEX 2019 Tampa

The Tampa convention is the perfect place for a boat show.
For more information visit: https://boatfix.co
For more information visit https://www.yardarm.com
For more information visit:https://www.solsticedockingsolutions.com
For more information visit: https://www.texausa.com
For more information visit: https://newwiremarine.com
For more information visit: https://www.ljrelectronics.com
For more information visit: https://www.thetfordmarine.com/us/
For more information visit: https://www.dometic.com/en-us/us
For more information visit https://www.cookwithkenyon.com
Candace Gawrysiak with Kevin Kerkvliet show their IBEX 2019 Inovation Award. For more information visit https://www.evinrude.com
Night time falls on the Tampa Convention center but plenty of festivities went on.
Crusing around Tampa Bay with Raymarine.
Hands-on with #Raymarine DockSense™ Alert
We get a closer look at #Raymarine DockSense™ Alert at #IBEX2019! Watch:
Posted by Raymarine on Thursday, October 3, 2019
For more information visit: http://www.raymarine.com
For more information visit: http://sea-dog.com
For more information visit: http://www.toddusa.com
For more information visit: http://www.toddusa.com
For more information visit: http://www.livorsi.com
For more information visit http://www.livorsi.com
For more information visit: http://www.marfas.com/
For more information visit: https://www.gator-guards.com
For more information visit: https://prospecelectronics.com
For more information visit: https://yamahaoutboards.com
Suzuki Press Conference 3:00PM 10/1/19 at IBEX Tampa, FL
For more information visit: www.suzukimarine.com.
For more information on IBEX 2020 visit: https://www.ibexshow.com