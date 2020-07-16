ICAST Announces 30 New Product Showcase Best of Category Winners for 2020

Alexandria, VA – July 15, 2020 – Tonight, the ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase Best of Category award winners were announced during the first-ever, virtual sportfishing industry trade show. One of those 30 category winners will be awarded the coveted Best of Show trophy to be announced Friday morning, July 17, at 9:00 a.m. at ICASTfishing.org.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic ICAST, the world’s largest recreational fishing trade show, transitioned from an Orlando-based, in-person show to a virtual event with ICAST 2020 Online. The American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the show’s producer, committed to delivering attendees and exhibitors alike an engaging, interactive virtual trade show experience, presented by TakeMeFishing.org.

“For 63 years, ICAST has been the venue for showcasing recreational fishing related products and we were determined that this year was going to be no different,” said Blake Swango, ASA’s vice president for Trade Show and Membership.

One of the most popular featured events at ICAST, the New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer/Decode, is a once-a-year opportunity to see the latest and greatest innovations all in one place.

“Despite a change in venue, the New Product Showcase featured the latest innovations in gear, accessories, apparel and other products to ensure anglers will have a great day on the water,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “For the first time, retail buyers and media from around the world were able to vote electronically for the Best of Category and Best of Show awards.”

Hughes further said, “Kudos and congratulations to all our member exhibitors who stepped up this year, even during these crazy times, to develop and launch all these incredible new products that reflect the passion our industry has for making a day on the water even more exciting for anglers around the globe.”

For ICAST 2020 Online, ­­­­­­434 new products were entered by more than 180 companies.

“We congratulate tonight’s winners for contributing their ideas and hard work to the innovative spirit that keeps our industry growing,” said Swango. “We’re pleased that ICAST once again serves as a showcase for the best in sportfishing and the entire outdoor, on-the-water experience.”

Swango noted, “I want to thank our ICAST 2020 Online sponsors for their generous support and commitment to the show.”

All New Product Showcase entries and Best of Category winners are available for viewing through the ICAST website and on the ICAST app.

ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase Best of Category Award Winners

For product details, images and other information please contact the individual award winners’ contacts listed below.

Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Minn Kota

Product: Raptor Shallow Water Anchor

Contact: Kathy Dutton

Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Johnson Outdoors Watercraft

Product: Old Town Sportsman Autopilot

Contact: Alex Sherbinow

Best of Category – Giftware – Garmin

Product: Garmin quatix® 6X Solar

Contact: Carly Hysell

Best of Category – Footwear – Under Armour

Product: UA Micro G Kilchis

Contact: Jed Larkin

Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.

Product: Ferg

Contact: Todd Barker

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Women – Simms Fishing Products

Product: Women’s Challenger Jacket and Bib

Contact: Katy Grassel

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Men – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: Saba Recycled Seam-Free Boardshorts

Contact: Matt Florentino

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: Diffuse Air-0 Mesh® Fishing Shorts

Contact: Matt Florentino

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: Reaper Windproof 3-Layer Softshell Jacket

Contact: Matt Florentino

Best of Category – Soft and Hard Coolers – YETI

Product: Roadie 24

Contact: Erica Cicero

Best of Category – Electronics – Humminbird

Product: CoastMaster Charts

Contact: Justin Leesman

Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools – Line Cutterz as Seen on Shark Tank

Product: Line Cutterz Dual Hybrid Micro Scissor

Contact: Vance Zahorski

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Plano Synergy

Product: Frabill Floating Trout nets

Contact: Chris Russell

Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – American Tackle Company

Product: Tsuka Handle System

Contact: Theron Asbery

Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Abu Garcia Gen Ike EZ Cast Baitcast Combo

Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Rapala

Product: VMC CROSSOVER RINGS

Contact: Julia Lindberg

Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Synergy

Product: Plano EDGE FLEX

Contact: Chris Russell

Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Rapala

Product: STRIKEMASTER LITHIUM 24V

Contact: Julia Lindberg

Best of Category – Fishing Line – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Berkley FluoroShield

Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – A Band of Anglers

Product: Hyperlastics Dartprop Pro SK

Contact: Paul Michele

Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Z-Man Fishing Products

Product: ChatterBait® JackHammer™ StealthBlade™

Contact: Joey Prochazka

Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – 13 Fishing

Product: The Mullet

Contact: Jessica Teschendorf

Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – Shimano North America Fishing, Inc.

Product: SP-Orca 150 Flash Boost – Blue Sardine Color (XUS15TEBS)

Contact: John Mazurkiewicz

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Hardy Zane Pro

Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls

Product: Legend Xtreme spinning XFS76MF

Contact: Josh Lanz

Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls

Product: Mojo Inshore JIC79XHMF

Contact: Josh Lanz

Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Abu Garcia Virtual Casting Combo

Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Fly Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Hardy Ultradisc UDLA Reel

Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano North America Fishing, Inc.

Product: Vanford 2500 Spinning Reel (VF2500HGF)

Contact: John Mazurkiewicz

Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: PENN Battle III Reels

Contact: Kimberly Hoffman