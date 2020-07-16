ICAST Announces 30 New Product Showcase Best of Category Winners for 2020

Alexandria, VA – July 15, 2020 – Tonight, the ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase Best of Category award winners were announced during the first-ever, virtual sportfishing industry trade show. One of those 30 category winners will be awarded the coveted Best of Show trophy to be announced Friday morning, July 17, at 9:00 a.m. at ICASTfishing.org.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic ICAST, the world’s largest recreational fishing trade show, transitioned from an Orlando-based, in-person show to a virtual event with ICAST 2020 Online. The American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the show’s producer, committed to delivering attendees and exhibitors alike an engaging, interactive virtual trade show experience, presented by TakeMeFishing.org.
“For 63 years, ICAST has been the venue for showcasing recreational fishing related products and we were determined that this year was going to be no different,” said Blake Swango, ASA’s vice president for Trade Show and Membership.
One of the most popular featured events at ICAST, the New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer/Decode, is a once-a-year opportunity to see the latest and greatest innovations all in one place.
“Despite a change in venue, the New Product Showcase featured the latest innovations in gear, accessories, apparel and other products to ensure anglers will have a great day on the water,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “For the first time, retail buyers and media from around the world were able to vote electronically for the Best of Category and Best of Show awards.”
Hughes further said, “Kudos and congratulations to all our member exhibitors who stepped up this year, even during these crazy times, to develop and launch all these incredible new products that reflect the passion our industry has for making a day on the water even more exciting for anglers around the globe.”
For ICAST 2020 Online, 434 new products were entered by more than 180 companies.
“We congratulate tonight’s winners for contributing their ideas and hard work to the innovative spirit that keeps our industry growing,” said Swango. “We’re pleased that ICAST once again serves as a showcase for the best in sportfishing and the entire outdoor, on-the-water experience.”
Swango noted, “I want to thank our ICAST 2020 Online sponsors for their generous support and commitment to the show.”
All New Product Showcase entries and Best of Category winners are available for viewing through the ICAST website and on the ICAST app.
ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase Best of Category Award Winners
For product details, images and other information please contact the individual award winners’ contacts listed below.
Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Minn Kota
Product: Raptor Shallow Water Anchor
Contact: Kathy Dutton
Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Johnson Outdoors Watercraft
Product: Old Town Sportsman Autopilot
Contact: Alex Sherbinow
Best of Category – Giftware – Garmin
Product: Garmin quatix® 6X Solar
Contact: Carly Hysell
Best of Category – Footwear – Under Armour
Product: UA Micro G Kilchis
Contact: Jed Larkin
Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.
Product: Ferg
Contact: Todd Barker
Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Women – Simms Fishing Products
Product: Women’s Challenger Jacket and Bib
Contact: Katy Grassel
Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Men – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Saba Recycled Seam-Free Boardshorts
Contact: Matt Florentino
Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Diffuse Air-0 Mesh® Fishing Shorts
Contact: Matt Florentino
Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Reaper Windproof 3-Layer Softshell Jacket
Contact: Matt Florentino
Best of Category – Soft and Hard Coolers – YETI
Product: Roadie 24
Contact: Erica Cicero
Best of Category – Electronics – Humminbird
Product: CoastMaster Charts
Contact: Justin Leesman
Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools – Line Cutterz as Seen on Shark Tank
Product: Line Cutterz Dual Hybrid Micro Scissor
Contact: Vance Zahorski
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Plano Synergy
Product: Frabill Floating Trout nets
Contact: Chris Russell
Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – American Tackle Company
Product: Tsuka Handle System
Contact: Theron Asbery
Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Gen Ike EZ Cast Baitcast Combo
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Rapala
Product: VMC CROSSOVER RINGS
Contact: Julia Lindberg
Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Synergy
Product: Plano EDGE FLEX
Contact: Chris Russell
Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Rapala
Product: STRIKEMASTER LITHIUM 24V
Contact: Julia Lindberg
Best of Category – Fishing Line – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Berkley FluoroShield
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – A Band of Anglers
Product: Hyperlastics Dartprop Pro SK
Contact: Paul Michele
Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Z-Man Fishing Products
Product: ChatterBait® JackHammer™ StealthBlade™
Contact: Joey Prochazka
Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – 13 Fishing
Product: The Mullet
Contact: Jessica Teschendorf
Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – Shimano North America Fishing, Inc.
Product: SP-Orca 150 Flash Boost – Blue Sardine Color (XUS15TEBS)
Contact: John Mazurkiewicz
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Hardy Zane Pro
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Legend Xtreme spinning XFS76MF
Contact: Josh Lanz
Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Mojo Inshore JIC79XHMF
Contact: Josh Lanz
Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Virtual Casting Combo
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Fly Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Hardy Ultradisc UDLA Reel
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano North America Fishing, Inc.
Product: Vanford 2500 Spinning Reel (VF2500HGF)
Contact: John Mazurkiewicz
Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: PENN Battle III Reels
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman