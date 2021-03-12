ICAST Is Headed Back to Orlando

Produced by the American Sportfishing Association, the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) is the world’s largest sportfishing trade show. ICAST continues to be the place where the most valuable business relationships are born, strengthened and celebrated.

Orlando, home to world class dining and lodging, and the expansive Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) have been home to ICAST for many years and we are excited to be back. Be sure to include Visit Orlando in your ICAST travel planning.

Future Show Dates

Orange County Convention Center

2021 – July 20-23

2022 – July 19-22

2023 – July 11-14

For more information visit https://icastfishing.org/about/