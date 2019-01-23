ICAST Winners Now Shipping – St. Croix Rods

Park Falls, WI – It’s a busy time for everyone at St. Croix, from the rod designers to the 32 sets of artisans’ hands on the production line who carefully manage the quality and quantity of all the rods that leave the factory.

Looking back to 2018, everyone worked diligently toward ICAST 2018 to launch a massive number of new products that cater to the needs of anglers across the globe. The result of the countless hours and dedication? St. Croix earned an unprecedented three ICAST Best of Show product awards! Legend Glass Spinning won Best of Show in Freshwater Fishing Rods; Mojo Yak Best of Show in Saltwater Fishing Rods; and Mojo Trout the pinnacle of all new fly-fishing rods presented this year.

Now for the news so many have been waiting for—both trade and end users: These new rod families are now available at St. Croix dealers across the fishing industry landscape. Let’s take some time to refamiliarize with the award winners.

Building on the success St. Croix’s ICAST 2016 award-winning Legend Glass series, this past July St. Croix introduced a new 7’2” medium power, moderate action spinning model (LGS72MM) that puts the power to launch small to midsized hardbaits. The newest Legend Glass model is the perfect partner for windy days or situations that call for lighter baits delivered with both distance and accuracy. An open water specialist, the LGS72MM is designed to handle small-to-medium crankbaits, including square bills and similarly sized bladed jigs, and excels with midrange, standard lip crankbaits that dive to depths of 16 feet.

Legend Glass spinning incorporates Fuji® K-Series tangle-free guides with Alconite® rings and Corrosion Control™ (CC™) matte finish frames that are ideal for all line types. The new spinning rod features a Fuji DPS reel seat with frosted silver hood matched to a split-grip/super-grade cork handle and Kigan hook-keeper. Legend Glass rods feature a 15-year transferable warranty backed by St. Croix Superstar Service. Retail on the new LGS72MM is $260.

LEGEND GLASS SPINNING FEATURES:

Integrated Poly Curve® (IPC®) tooling technology

Super premium, 100% linear S-Glass

Fuji® K-Series tangle-free guides with Alconite® Rings and Corrosion Control™ (CC™) matte finish frames

Fuji® DPS reel seat with frosted silver hoods

Split-grip/super-grade cork handle

Kigan hook-keeper

Two coats of Flex-Coat slow cure finish

15-year transferrable warranty backed by St. Croix Superstar Service

Designed and handcrafted in Park Falls, U.S.A.

St. Croix Rod also came to market with an entire family of rods catering to anglers who prefer the people-powered approach to fishing, either with a paddle or pedal-driven watercraft. Starting at just $150, the new Mojo Yak is available in six spinning and two casting models, ranging from 7’ to 7’6” in medium-light, medium and medium-heavy powers. The fast action rods deliver casting distance without sacrificing accuracy, offer generous backbone to hoist fish up from water level and the sensitivity to understand exactly where your lure lies beneath.

MOJO YAK FEATURES:

Integrated Poly Curve® (IPC®) mandrel technology.

Premium, high-modulus SCIII graphite.

Kigan Master Hand 3D guides with slim, strong aluminum-oxide rings and black frames

Fuji® DPS reel seat with black hoods on spinning models.

Fuji® ECS reel seat with black hoods on casting models.

Custom Winn split-grip handle.

Kigan hook-keeper.

Two coats of Flex-Coat slow cure finish.

5-year warranty backed by St. Croix Superstar Service.

Designed in Park Falls, Wisconsin and handcrafted in Fresnillo, Mexico.

The Mojo Trout series consists of 11 new beautiful and dutiful two- and four-piece models ranging from 6’ to 9’ in length and covering the all-important 2-7 trout fishing line weights. The result is a full quiver of premium, high-modulus SCIII graphite fly rods to cover all trout-specific fly-fishing applications – without breaking the bank.

MOJO TROUT FEATURES:

Premium, high-modulus SCIII graphite. Slim-profile ferrules. Kigan Master Hand 3D stripper guides with aluminum-oxide rings and black frames. Sea Guide® snake guides with black PVD coating for extra hardness and increased smoothness. Uplocking, machined-aluminum reel seat. Premium-grade cork handle. Kigan hook-keeper. Two coats of Flex-Coat slow cure finish. Includes cloth rod sack. 5-year warranty backed by St. Croix Superstar Service. Smooth and versatile moderate-fast action.



Designed in Park Falls and handcrafted in Fresnillo, Mexico.New St. Croix Mojo Trout fly rods will be available through established St. Croix retailers in September 2018 at a retail price of $180-$210.

