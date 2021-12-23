Improving Our Lakes with Diversity

By Capt. James McManus

What a difference a couple of years make. Back eight or ten years ago, if you asked me which time of year was best on Fontana I would have said without question, any time close to Christmas. There were times when fish would be breaking on top and all along the banks close to Lemmons Branch Boat Ramp and around Greasy Branch and the only question was, did you want to catch bass or did you put on something to get below the bass and catch walleye and white bass? Now, it’s spots or nothing. After getting set up in my new boat this summer I have spent a lot of time on the water. Most, but not all trips have been trolling, partly because of my parties’ abilities but also because it just works. The depths have varied but forty to sixty feet deep has been the sweet spot. In years past, that would have resulted in a lot of walleye and white bass but I can count on my fingers, no toes, the number of those species I have brought in. It’s just incredible how this lake has morphed. Spotted bass have completely taken over and after a couple of down years, they are on the move upward as to size and quantity.

This isn’t my first article on this subject, but now is the time to try and improve our lake with diversity. There is more bait in the lake now than I have ever seen before. Bluebacks mark the surface any morning, any place you go, and schools of threadfins are thick to the point that sometimes you have to move away from the bait to find fish that are actually hungry. Adding stripers or hybrids to the mix would seem to me to be a no brainer. All our sister lakes have them, Hiawassee, Chatuge, Nottley, Watauga and our bigger lakes south, Lanier, and Hartwell. The advantage these lakes enjoy is their diverse fishery. Now, I love my spotted bass but I also love crappie, stripers, walleye and perch. Looking at all these lakes together, the only difference is the introduction of stripers/hybrids. I feel like they put pressure on the bluebacks like no other fish- to the point that other species are given a break and can spawn and have a reasonable rate of survival and successful proliferation. Just look at all the other lakes I’ve mentioned, their fisheries are not just one species. Contact our wildlife biologist Powell Wheeler at NC Wildlife and encourage him to consider stocking Fontana with striper/hybrids. It will make a difference in the fishability of our lake. Enjoy God’s gift of the season, Later, Capt James.

