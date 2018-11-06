In The News

Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo Scores Big in Costa Rica

Flamingo, Costa Rica: With a record fleet of 17 boats and 71 participating anglers, the third annual Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo posted some amazing numbers. Held August 11, 12, 2018, the tournament’s anglers released 147 sailfish and seven blue marlin amid perfect weather conditions. There were also 13 family teams participating in this year’s event, thanks in large part to a very family-friendly format that favors lady and junior anglers in a low-stress fun environment.

Taking an early lead on the first day of fishing was Team Hub International 2, fishing on Permit III. They won the first annual event and were looking good to repeat this year, releasing two blue marlin and five sailfish. However, Team On Line came on strong on the second day with seven sailfish and two dorado at 31 and 25 pounds to take the lead with 360 release points. Rick Graham aboard Dream On scaled a 48-pound dorado to win that category while Al Chatterton on Runaway had a 65-pound yellowfin tuna to win largest overall game fish.

The tournament’s social functions were also well-attended this year, from the great kickoff party at Marie’s Restaurant in Flamingo, complete with live music. The awards celebration, auction and party was hosted by Flamingo Paradise Hotel and Casino. The Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo benefits several important charities, including Abriento Mentes, a group that assists local residents in the Guanacaste Province with employment opportunities and continuing education, as well as The Billfish Foundation, promoting conservation in Central America and throughout the world.

The Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo features a low entry fee and a family-friendly atmosphere that’s perfect for ladies and junior anglers to experience the fun of tournament fishing without the stress associated with a big cash prize. The event also highlights the outstanding summer fishing in the northern Pacific around Flamingo.

The participants were also excited to learn that construction is scheduled to begin on Marina Flamingo as of the first of 2019. This will greatly expand the opportunities for fishing and boating throughout the region.

The 2019 dates of the Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo are August 9-11, 2019 so make plans now to attend. For more information, visit www.preschallenge.com.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Top Overall Boat – On Line 18 Sailfish, 35lb Mahi

Heaviest Mahi – Rick Graham, Dream On 48 lbs.

Heaviest Tuna – Al Chatterton, Runaway 65 lbs

Most Billfish Releases – On Line 18 Sailfish

Top Offshore Angler – Merin Pardoe, Dream On, 7 Sailfish 2 Mahi

Top Inshore Angler – Allan Suarez, Yellowfin, 36lb Tuna

Top Lady Angler – Merin Pardoe

Top Family – Britt & Lance Baker

Top Inshore Boat – Yellowfin 36 lb Tuna

Top Junior – Parker Jones, Georgiarican 3 Sailfish

2nd Place Junior – Oliver Helman, Good Times, 3 Sailfish

3rd Place Junior – Allan Suarez, Yellowfin, 35 lb Mahi