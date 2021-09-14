Incredible Footage of the Florida Mullet Migration

This episode is our second episode showcasing the incredible Mullet Migration along the Florida Atlantic beaches. Every fall, millions of mullet in schools bigger than football fields migrate south along Florida’s Atlantic coast. Tourists on Florida beaches watch in absolute amazement as thousands of predators ambush the schools of mullet in sometimes less than a foot of water. Predatory fish that feed on the mullet schools include Sharks, Tarpon, Jack Crevalles, Bluefish, Snook, Redfish, Ladyfish, and many more. Most people in Florida refer to this migration as the “Mullet Run.”