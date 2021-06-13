By Jay “Striker” Barnett

No matter where you are today, you can find technology invading your headspace. There is so much information in today’s world of tournament bass fishing that it can really start to be overwhelming. Don’t get me wrong about having information; I believe that having knowledge is necessary to be successful. We have technology infused in many aspects of the industry. Our trolling motors can see underwater, Google Earth is on our phones, and we even have a way to see 360 degrees around the boat. How do you take all the information and find ways to catch fish? Let’s discuss some ways to navigate some of the information overload that can easily lead to analysis paralysis.

Information is key to having an idea of what you may want to do on the water at any given time. On our phones, we can just about do a whole week of pre-fishing without even getting on the water. Google Earth is mapping software that allows you to look anywhere on earth using satellite imaging. This technology enables an angler to know where he wants to fish before heading to the lake. However, this can be a blessing and a curse. Google Earth can show you what the lake looks like but deosn’t give you current lake conditions, such as if the lake level is down or if a sandbar has formed along a certain route, and other factors. Using such technology is helpful, but it does not beat “good old fashioned being on the water” in determining what is happening in real-time.

Having 16” fishing graphs on the boat are lovely tools. Knowing the bottom composition and seeing fish below you helps break down water quickly. More importantly, it helps eliminate water that you would otherwise waste time fishing. Today, graphs provide details that are amazing and connect to computers to allow you to make your own map of the lakes. It’s great to have, but for most, it’s something that many can get by without.

Trolling motors that link to satellites in space keep your boat anchored, keeping you on the bite longer. This is one of the biggest game-changers in the world of bass fishing. The technology will continue to evolve. There is a need for anglers to upgrade their knowledge and ability to use all the latest and greatest gadgets, if they wish. However, the cost of this technology is the price you might pay for a small used car and will set you back $10,000 for a set of graphs and trolling motor, installed.

Today’s technology in bass fishing can and will be ever-evolving. The data that is received from all of the technology carries the information that can shape our thinking to the point that we forget to just go fishing. It’s great to have the latest technology, but catching fish is still a game of chance and has been since the beginning of time. The quantity of information can overload the circuits in our brains. Just go fishing and lower the information noise volume, and you will do just fine catching fish.

I am genuinely blessed and humbled to write for the Angler Magazine. I hope you enjoy it. Please take some time to follow me on Instagram at JayStriker52 and on the web at www.jaystriker.com.