INGLIS/YANKEETOWN

I have said it before and I will say it again, June is my favorite time of the year for fishing! The inshore bite is hot, and June opens the season for gag grouper and red snapper. As you may have found, gags have been biting all last month, but now that the season is open, plan to hunt a little harder for them. As the water warms, gags tend to search out cooler temperatures by running out deeper. As the month progresses, you will find that your normal, closer gag spots may not be what they were last month. The issues with going out deeper, is that now you are fighting off the red snapper to get a gag grouper. I have found that if you pull away from the structure a bit, you will be able to get a bait past the red snapper and give a gag a chance to eat. Trolling a large plug like a Rapala X-Rap Magnum 30 will also give you smooth sailing past the red snapper. My favorite setup for grouper is a fish finding rig with 80-100 fluorocarbon tied to a size 7/0 circle hook and weighted down with a 4 oz. weight.

Now, that we have talked about avoiding the red snapper, we will now talk about how to put them in the boat. After you have found your structure, I like to chum heavy with Snapper Up from Aquatic Nutrition. I will also chop up the intended bait and toss that out as well. Typically, I will use a combination of shrimp or frozen herring for bait. When you see the red snapper arrive in your chum slick, freeline a bait into the chum line and let it flow. When your line pulls quickly, trip the bail and hold on tight! I like to use the lightest fluorocarbon I can get away with, 40 to 60 lb. usually works fine, tied to a 5/0 circle hook. A knocker rig sent to the bottom, will also be effective in catching these tasty fish. In addition to the gags and snapper, other large fish like kings and cobia will be on the prey for food. I like to always have a rod in the ready, just in case the opportunity provides itself.

Inshore bite will still be hot this month. Look to the outer spoil islands for your reds and trout. The temperatures are going to be hot and you will have to keep an eye out for the afternoon thunder storms. Any of the above baits, chum, or tackle can be found at Captains Cove Outfitters in Inglis, Fl.

Be sure to give me a call if you would like to head offshore for those pesky red snapper. Remember that the boat ramp at the end of HWY 40 in Yankeetown will be closed for construction, so make plans to launch at a different ramp. As always, just have fun; that’s what it is all about! Please reach out to me at capterichasty@gmail.com with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing, live Wednesday night’s at 7:00 for more tips and tricks at the ShastyMcNasty Fishing Facebook page.

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

