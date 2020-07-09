Inglis-Yankeetown Fishing Report

July is going to be HOT, HOT, HOT! Not only do I mean the temperature, but the fishing as well. The red snapper bite was hit and miss in June; I blame the tropical storm that passed us up. The good news is, the grouper, mangroves, and hog fish have stepped it up. You can literally chum up one area, and catch a huge variety this month. We have had success in water depths of 50 feet out to 70 feet, using the chum technique. If the trend continues this month for the red snapper, look much deeper, even out past 90 feet to locate these tricky beasts.

Inshore trips will also fare well this type of year. Reds and snook will react well to a topwater bait early, but when the bite slows down, switch to a slower soft bait, shrimp, or cut mullet. Target the outer bars and spoil islands to locate the schools of fish.

This warm water has brought back the sharks and tarpon. If these fish are your target species, you will be a very happy camper this month. Sharks will respond to any cut bait in the water. Look for tarpon using a live mullet, a few different presentations is the key to getting a bite.

July will be hot, stay hydrated and keep those lines tight! Please reach out to me at capterichasty@gmail.com with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing for more tips and tricks at www.webetailing.com.

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

www.shastymcnastyfishing.com

352-220-3206