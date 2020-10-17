Inglis-Yankeetown – October Fishing Report

This month, we should start to see the first signs of Fall, leading to cooler water temperatures, and a hot fish bite! October is when I like to start trolling for Gag Grouper in the shallows. The Barge Canal and surrounding areas provide great cover for this apex predator. Cooler water temperatures, and days free of floating grass, make trolling a great technique to try. Captains Cove Outfitters in Inglis has a wide variety of trolling plugs, and a knowledgeable staff, who can point you in the right direction.

Inshore, look for trout in the shallower flats and reds at the creek mouths. Fish will stage in these areas until the temperatures drop. Finding the schools of fish this time of year can be challenging, but once on them, those fish eat well preparing for the cooler weather. Also, keep an eye out for those kings and cobia as they start to head back south. In the past, October has been a great month for these pelagic fish.

October will also be the start of our negative tide fishing. Start preparing those airboats and mud motors now so you can get a jump on the season.

October starts the transition into cooler fishing, but outside temperatures can still be hot; make sure you hydrate. Please reach out to me at capterichasty@gmail.com with any questions you may have. In addition, for more tips and tricks, check out We Be Tailing, live Wednesday nights at 7:00. ShastyMcNasty Fishing Facebook page.

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

www.shastymcnastyfishing.com

352-220-3206