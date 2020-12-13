Inglis-Yankeetown Fishing Report

The holiday season is here; it’s time for cheer, and catching big fish! Now will be the last time to try to catch cobia and kings, as they will be heading south for the winter. Try trolling the deeper canals, watching your bottom finder for bait schools. If kings are in the area, they will be around those bait pods. I don’t like to troll with wire, but if you are getting cut off, add a length of wire, not longer than 12 inches. Plan to catch gag grouper, kings, cobia and possibly, large snook on the troll. Have fun!

Large trout will start to show up, hungry for a live shrimp. Use the shrimp under a popping cork, or bounce it off the bottom with a nice jig. Remember to slow your retrieve when the water temp is cooler. The colder the temperatures get, the more lethargic the fish become.

Live bait will be harder to catch this time of year, so stock up at your local bait shop before heading out on your trip. I like Captains Cove Outfitters, as they are open early, and have a great selection of bait and artificial lures.

December can be a spectacular month for fishing, when you plan your trips accordingly. Please reach out to me at capterichasty@gmail.com with any questions you may have. In addition, check out We Be Tailing, live Wednesday night’s at 7:00 for more tips and tricks at the ShastyMcNasty Fishing Facebook page.

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

www.shastymcnastyfishing.com

352-220-3206