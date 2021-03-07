Inglis/Yankeetown

Spring is definitely in the air, and that can only mean that Snook Season must be back! The Nature Coast has enjoyed having this normally hot weather fish, this far north for several years now. The species has built its tolerances to withstand the cooler winter temps here, by finding springs and warmer bodies of water to hide in. Now that water temps are back up into the high 60s, these snook will be ready to chew.

Fish for snook in the river and creek mouths with large mud minnows, pinfish, or any variety of artificial baits like the Rapala X-Rap. Captains Cove Outfitters in Inglis has all the great X-Rap colors and sizes to choose from, in addition to all your live bait needs.

Reds will be flocking from the backwaters, hungry and ready to eat. Shrimp on a popping cork, or stuck to a Jim’s Jig on the bottom, will get the job done. Look for them around the oyster bars and creek mouths as well.

For a lot of you, this will be the first time the boat has been out for the season. Verify that everything is in good working order and that you have all your safety equipment and documentation before hitting the ramp.

It has been my pleasure writing these reports over the last couple of years, but sadly, this will be my last report. I will still be around, but my adventures are running me further south. Please continue to check out We Be Tailing, live Wed nights at 7:00 on the ShastyMcNasty Fishing page on Facebook.

Cheers

Capt. Eric Hasty

ShastyMcNasty Fishing LLC

