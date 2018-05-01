Inshore & Offshore Opportunities

by Capt. Terry Fisher

May is the month for opportunities galore when it comes to targeting fish, both inshore and offshore. Moderate and consistent warm water temperatures will create the perfect situation for inshore, reef and pelagic species to our area waters. An abundance of baitfish for netting, big shrimp, pinfish, crabs and mullet (dead or alive) for purchase from any area bait and tackle shop, catering to ‘anglers in the know’.

Inshore:

Big Tarpon are cruising the beaches. They are in the passes, areas of Pine Island Sound and Charlotte Harbor. These fish are migrating in schools from the south and are looking to feed on virtually any bait in their path. Live/dead ‘baits of choice’ are many, including ‘Dollar’ crabs (blue crab), pass crabs, mullet, herring, sardines, ladyfish, pinfish and catfish fillets. These baits may be fished on the bottom of the seabed or under a balloon or float. Use gear strong enough to handle anything from 60 to a 150lb fish. Spinning reels in the 6000-8000 series loaded on 30-40lb rated rods with sixty-five pound test line, 80lb. leader, with 6/0 to 8/0 circle hooks should be sufficient for most hook ups. Try not to exhaust the fish with too light of tackle. Sharks are following the tarpon and will make a great by-catch using the same baits and the same gear.

Snook season is closed on the Gulf Coast, but there are no laws that prevent anglers from catching them. May is a fantastic month to look for big snook cruising along the beaches and passes. Many snook have moved to these locations, from rivers, canals and reefs to feed and spawn. These fish are here in great numbers and are awesome fighters. Live, dead and artificial presentations all work. I prefer to free-line live sardines, herring or pinfish, using light tackle with circle hooks. Try not to use tackle (too light) that will prolong the fight to the extent of exhausting the fish. I recommend 4000 spinning reels with 10-20lb. rated rods, loaded with 10-15 pound test line, as some of these fish are large breeders.

Redfish are here in decent numbers in the ‘back-country’ locations off of Matlacha Pass and Pine Island Sound. Target them on high, incoming tides with light tackle or locate them ‘tailing’ on the shallow flats in Pine Island Sound. I find that they are less spooky and easier to catch on high incoming tides around spoil islands. Live shrimp and gold spoons are usually very effective.

Trout are plentiful everywhere, especially on the grass flats. I use very light tackle (2500-3000 series spinning reels on light rods with 10lb test line). My live bait of choice is a live shrimp under a popping cork to catch them. The lighter the tackle, the more fun it is to catch to smaller trout.

Spanish mackerel may be targeted with artificial spoons and Gotcha type lures (on thin wire leaders). Live bait preferences are free-lined pilchards on 30lb test monofilament leaders with small hooks. Look for diving birds to located feeding schools of mackerel.

Offshore:

I am addressing mostly ‘close’ offshore (45 ft. or less). Most of the big grouper or snapper will be caught in 70-80 plus feet of water. To be safe, one needs a vessel with two motors for the long offshore runs. However, there are a few anglers that venture out and do a nice job, and return safely. All reef species require the use of a circle hook. Be sure to know the regulations for both state and federal waters, as there is a difference.

Mangrove (Gray) snapper are in the passes and on the reefs. Basic drops are light line with a 2ft. leader, 1/0 to 2/0 circle hook loaded with squid, shrimp, sardine or herring (dead or alive). Lane/Vermillion will be caught on same rigging. These fish are smaller, beautiful in color and make for great eating. Permit are making their way to the reefs. Crabs are my favorite baits for this venue. I free-line crab to them with awesome results. When using shrimp, I chum up the water with a few and free-line one on a hook. These fish are aggressive and lots of fun to catch. Use medium size tackle to enjoy the fight.

Kingfish are off the beaches (15ft. or more of water). Trolling silver spoons is my favorite method for catching them. Wire leaders with trailers will prevent cut offs.

Cobia are here. Keep a rod rigged with an artificial eel for a quick cast. The best chance will be to have a rod ready and a live eel in the bait well to present, when the opportunity arises.

This is Captain Terry Fisher of Fish Face Charters.