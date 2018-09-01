by Mike Hammond

Most paddlers and anglers I know, help clean up trash whenever they are on the Calusa Blueway. A few times a year we join in events that allow us to work and paddle together. On Sept. 15, many will be united for International Coastal Cleanup Day. This Ocean Conservancy event is coordinated locally by Keep Lee County Beautiful Inc.

After participating in a few cleanups, we have all learned a few important tips.

· Bring a canoe. Canoes don’t seem to be as popular down here as they are up north, but they are great for cleanups. In fact, this is the main reason we keep an old Coleman in the flotilla. You might find something large or an area that really needs attention and you collect several trash bags of debris that won’t fit in a kayak or on a SUP. It is much easier to throw all the bags and large objects in the canoe, compared with balancing them on your SUP or kayak. If you do not have a canoe, consider making friends with someone who does.

· Think about ways to remove fishing line. After almost cutting myself and dropping my knife into the water while removing monofilament from the mangroves, I was motivated to find a safer tool. A small letter opener connected to a floating keychain works great. Keep Lee County Beautiful provided these for one of our prior cleanups and I still have mine.

· Be cautious. Tools are not the only thing that can cut you. Be cautious of oysters when trying to remove monofilament wrapped around prop roots or floating debris stuck in the mangroves. The wind and tide can push you into them if you are not careful. If the current or wind is too strong, get the help of a more experienced paddler, or just come back when conditions are more favorable.

With a little caution and a few friends, cleanups can be a fun and rewarding way to make the Calusa Blueway safer for wildlife and the people who enjoy being on the water.

Paddlers can join an existing site or grab a group of friends and become a site coordinator at another location. Gulf to Bay Standup Paddle Boards is organizing a cleanup paddle for Picnic Island. To join this group or for more information, go to www.gulftobaystandup.com. To start your own group or find more information about other sites throughout the county, go to Keep Lee County Beautiful’s website, www.klcb.org to find out how to participate.

For complete schedule and registration information, visit: https://paddleguru.com/races/BattleontheBlueway2018

Additional information about the site and other paddling locations in Lee County are at www.leeparks.org or www.calusablueway.com