Invasive Asian Carp: the Feral Hog of Alabama’s Waterways

Asian carp have long been a problem in other parts of the country, but these fish are now working their way into Alabama. Because of the threat posed by Asian carp, the Fisheries Section of the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries is working to protect the state’s aquatic resources from this invasive species.

Silver carp, known for their tendency to jump when disturbed, have been found in increasing numbers in Pickwick Lake in northwest Alabama.

Four species of Asian carp have been introduced in the U.S. Those species include silver carp, bighead carp, grass carp, and black carp. Of these species, silver and black carp are the greatest immediate threat to Alabama’s aquatic resources.

In the same way feral hogs devastate habitat resources for native wildlife, silver carp have the potential to outcompete with other native species for food, including important game fish. Currently, the area of concern for silver carp in Alabama is the Tennessee and Tombigbee Rivers.

These invasive fish can also harm boaters. Silver carp tend to jump out of the water when startled. A jumping carp strike can cause serious injury to anyone on board a vessel. This occurs most commonly in shallow water. If boaters experience jumping carp, they should slowly retreat from the area to avoid impact.

Alabama has joined forces with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to work on silver and other Asian carp species management and control. A multiple-state group called the Mississippi Interstate Cooperative Resources Association has also been formed by the 28 states in the Mississippi River basin to collectively address this issue.