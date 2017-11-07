IrmaCantStopUs Chasen’Tailz Awards over $25K in Cash Prizes & Raises over $70K for Children’s Charities.

After Hurricane Irma forces a reschedule Chasen’Tailz proves we wouldn’t go down without a fight. Our venue, sponsors, committee & teams worked together to make our reschedule as smooth as possible and it exceeded our goals. We had a record 140 teams compete in this year’s tournament and were recognized by national sponsors & teams as one of the most anticipated tournaments of the season. We cater to our teams to provide the ultimate fishing experience from our amazing food (Tommy Bahama & Calaveras Cantina) to our first-class venue Harbourside Place & host hotel The Wyndham Grand Jupiter. It’s truly like no other & always raved about by our teams.

Captains meeting did not disappoint! Located on the roof top at Harbourside place overlooking the intracoastal on a nice breezy night. Tommy Bahama had an amazing spread for our teams & DJ JayR provided entertainment while enjoying cocktails by Tito’s, Code Rum, Islamorada Beer & Casamigos. Top sponsors donated incredible Raffle/Silent Auction items, such as Blue Marlin Resort, PGA National, Mount this Fish, Koah Spear Guns, Danco Sports, Big Ocean Sports, DRSA Marine Lights, Engel Coolers, Canvas & Towers, Connelly Rods & so many others.

Tournament day lines were in at 6:30am, seas were calm and the skies were clear. Our End of Summer Festival began at 1pm including Waterslide from Jupiter Bounce, Games, Music, Car Show, Vendors, Food & Drinks, for families to enjoy while waiting for our teams to come weigh in live on stage. Our teams range from first time tournament fisherman to pros and they proved each could bring fish to the scales! Team Young Guns won overall with a 43lb Wahoo to seal the deal & win the 4th Annual Chasen’Tailz KDW.

In the last 3 years Chasen’Tailz has donated over $80,000 to children’s charities and this year we will make another HUGE donation in Chase’s memory. We are grateful to our community, teams, committee & sponsors for believing in our cause and supporting us on our journey to help children while creating lifelong memories fishing. Special Thank you to Harbourside Place, Mercury Marine, Garmin Marine, Engel Coolers, CMI, Shaw Electric, Seakeeper, Towboat, IBIS, Jupiter Inlet Car Wash, Tito’s Vodka, Grand Slam Tackle, Slimfast, GillMedia, Loadmaster Trailers & Lott Bros.