2019 Islamorada Sailfish Tournament!

The 56th Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament kicks off at Whale Harbor’s banquet facility on Thursday December 5th 2019.

Fishing will take place on December 6th thru December 8th with an amazing awards feast on Sunday night. After last year’s fantastic Friday night party at Tackle Center of Islamorada we are doing it again this year! The tournament will be 20 pound test and up to six lines in the water! The tournament is the primary fundraiser for the Islamorada Charter Boat Association, a 501-c-3 organization. Last year over $65,000 in cash was paid to the winners! You don’t want to miss the action this year.

Don’t delay! Register early and SAVE! This year the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament offers you the opportunity to register before November 15th and save on entry fees.

New anglers and old friends come to Islamorada every year to participate in this prestigious event. The Islamorada Sailfish Tournament is the first leg of the coveted Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship that includes the Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament fishing on January 25th and 26th 2020, followed by the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Sailfish Tournament fishing on Thursday January 30th. If you intend to fish in the Gold Cup Series you must register for the Gold Cup Tournament by November 15th to be guaranteed a spot in the Cheeca and Fishing Club’s Tournaments!

Whale Harbor will once again be the tournament headquarters and home of the Committee Boat. We invite you, your friends and family to stop by for up to the minute tournament results or follow us on the web. Become a Facebook fan and find all the information you need on the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, as well as the Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship, on the web site.

The Islamorada Sailfish Tournament would like to thank our major sponsors Caribee Boat Sales, Yamaha Outboards, Mangrove Mikes, Tackle Center of Islamorada, the donation of non-offset circle hooks from VMC, and the splendid parties put on by Whale Harbor Restaurants and Marina. With your help and theirs the Islamorada Charter Boat Association will continue the fight to preserve and protect the fabulous fishing in the Florida Keys.

Join the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament today!

Register now for the 2019 Islamorada Sailfish Tournament!

https://www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com