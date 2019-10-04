It’s Fall. Let’s Go Fishing!

By Jay Striker

One of the best times of the year I like to fish is in the fall. You just can beat it. However, many anglers ask what baits should I be throwing in the fall to catch fish? What signs should I be looking for? And where do I go to catch fish? Let’s take a moment to review some of these questions and shed some light on one of the best times of the year to be fishing; the fall.

There are primarily two times of the year when bass tend to make significant adjustments when it comes to location. One is the spring and the other time is the fall. In both of the seasons, you consistently hear of mega bags of fish being caught. In the fall, bass move from their deep summer haunts to shallow water, which brings us to our first question.

What baits should you be throwing in the fall? One of my top choices I recommend throwing in the fall is either the Strike King Red Eye lipless crankbait or a Zara Spook. They are perfect to match the big schools of baitfish bass are chasing while feeding up for the winter. The next bait I will throw is KVD Strike King 200 or 300 series jerk baits. It’s just hard to beat them in the fall, especially if there is a little wind blowing. Last, but not least, is the Fish Head Primal Spinnerbait. One way I use the spinnerbait in the fall, especially if the water is a bit stained, is to work the bait using short casts around cover such as laydowns and shallow brush.

What should I be looking for in the fall to target fish? Some of the typical things you will notice in the fall is aggressive fish feeding. Look for schooling fish on the surface and look for the birds on the water as they will help you locate baitfish in the area. If you see great blue heron stalking the bank, this is a good indicator that bait is nearby, and bass are not too far away either.

Where do you go to catch fish in the fall? Creek channels get my attention first, as bass tend to use the ditches to make migration routes toward the shallow water to feed. A flat area can be a feeding ground in the early morning. Most of the fall, I’m usually going to stay shallow unless there is a long streak of hot weather that keeps the lake’s temperature high, so the lake has a delay in turnover. I will then stay out a little deeper, but not much though. My next stop is holding areas such as rocks and wood, as they will hold some quality fish. I try to stay fishing close to creek channel structure near shallow water as they tend to produce and reload throughout the day. Be aware of how fast the drawdown on the lake takes place, as this will pull the fish out of the shallows and into deeper water.

Take time to enjoy everything the fall has to offer. Some impressive views of the trees turning colors and the crisp air in the morning can not be beaten. When bass fishing in the fall, you can really catch some quality fish. Knowing what baits to use, understanding what to look for, and knowing where to go will help cut down on the endless searching for bass in the fall.

