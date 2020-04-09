By Scott Norton

It’s here. That time of year we’ve all been waiting for. Let the games begin! I know most of you are ready to hit the ground running. Reels are oiled and hooks are sharp. The loss of sleep is affecting your job. Give in to your nature and let it flow. It’s that time of year. Scratch that itch and get out there. Whose plan will dominate the water? The hunt and the technique is on next level this year. So let’s get started shall we.

Let’s start with the plan. Where do you start? It starts before you hit the water and in some cases months leading up to pre-spawn. First of all, you need to know your gear and equipment won’t fail on you. Next comes the hunt. Much like deer hunting, you set up your areas of ambush to tip the scale in your favor. How do you do that, you might ask? Scouting and technology will be your friend for this process. In the wintertime, most lakes run the water levels very low and this is a great time to scout your bottom contours and structures for hot spot areas. Satellite images can be a great tool in your box. A top view can give you a tremendous advantage, much like birds use when they hunt. The software can allow the angler to compare the body of water in different water levels, with overlays. With the advantages an angler has nowadays, it’s just not fair to those poor bass.

Now that you have made it there, you have a built-in confidence already and in a tournament state of mind, this is a game changer. Your mental state can make you or break you causing disruptions of thought and doubt in your abilities. To know the wind is at your back and the odds are in your favor, will boost your sense of awareness. You are now the predator and they become the prey. Your plans now have given you clear thinking. We all know that feeling of combustion when all cylinders are firing right.

Tracking should be a breeze after the first bite. With a plan, you know where the ambush will happen. Water temperatures will tell you the mood they are in and then small adjustments need to be made to form your pattern. When that day happens, you know you’re at your very best. Execution from plan A to Z will be like changing gears.

Now be sure to enjoy this time when a plan comes together and you are not fighting with your gear to work properly. Try new techniques and amass those. At this time, you may stumble across something that forces you off of your plateau. Broadening your perspective may unlock new features for you in hard times. Soak it in and learn what you can.

Scott Norton is a Western North Carolina native. Born in Asheville, N.C., he is a long-time hunter, angler and weekend warrior. He is a member of Southern Raft Supply’s prostaff, representing them in his Jackson Kayak Coosa FD.