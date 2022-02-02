It’s Never Too Cold For Fishing

By Capt. Quinlyn Haddon

Although colder weather might have you ready to for a voluntary quarantine, there is a great winter fishery out there waiting to celebrate the New Year with you.

Here on Florida’s Gulf Coast, cool water temperatures have changed habits of many fish species. The same fish that would have skyrocketed on your lure during summer are loafing around looking for easier, slower-moving prey. It is important to adjust the presentation of bait and the speed of lures.

Whether you are targeting sheepshead, trout, snook, redfish, hogfish, flounder or grouper, one of the best investments you can make for January fishing is shrimp. It is reliably obtained this time of year, and all of the sought-after winter species eat it.

Smaller jigheads are a great way to fish shrimp, whether freelined under a dock, under a bobber over deep pockets in channels and flats or up under the mangroves.

Between the weather and harvest closures we’ve experienced due to red tide, anglers will have to work harder to fill coolers this January. While hogfish are always in season and are easy to catch this month, the quickest meat-hauls right now are sheepshead and stone crabs.

Stone crab season is open until May 1, and it’s a fun way for recreational fishermen to bop out on the water for a quick grocery trip. Regulations changed this season, so check the latest FWC guidelines. A notable change is the increase of harvestable claw size from 2 3/4 inches to 2 7/8 inches.

Fish are affected by cold, and fishermen also have to adjust. Dressing for being on a boat all day in January can be little tricky. Even getting slightly wet in bone-chilling wind can ruin your day… without the right gear.

The most important investment for winter fishing is a pair of slickers and good boots. You won’t even have to leave your fuzzy wuzzy pajama pants to get out on the water, just tuck them into your socks and pull your slickers and boots over the top.

When I began my fishing career, I found some male captains who refused to hire female deckhands because of the toilet issue. On boats without a head, it’s a hassle for ladies to utilize a bucket on a busy deck.

I discovered my slickers are the best tool to fix this issue. The Grundéns I purchased in the smallest size available are still quite large on me. After unsnapping a shoulder strap and dropping the fuzzy pajamas, it is straightforward to use a cup to empty my bladder and get back to work. As crass as it sounds, it really is a game-changing tip during slicker-season. Alternatively, you can book a charter on a boat with a toilet and keep your cups for mixing drinks.

Fish with Capt. Quin and Reel Lucky Fishing Charters out of St. Petersburg by calling or texting (504) 920-6342. They have boats for offshore, nearshore and inshore which are all equipped with a toilet.