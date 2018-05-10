Julian Leyva caught this Jack Cravelle in Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge.

There is a story behind catching this Jack. I was throwing the cast-net catching mullet for bait when I heard my dad scream my name. I came rushing to him knowing we hooked up a fish. When I got to the spot where my dad was I saw him with his hands on his head looking dumbfounded. I then saw the PVC rod holder on the ground and there was no fishing rod! my dad told me that the fish just took of with it and did not even get a chance to chase it. I had a bathing suit on so I went in to go look to see if I could find the rod but after 15 min of searching I had no luck. An hour past and still no fish where biting our bait. I continued to throw my cast-net when I saw a beautiful Jack swimming so close to the shore. I threw my cast net and got its tail stuck in it. when we finally untangled him I saw that he had a hook in its mouth with line still attached to it we pulled and pulled and sure enough our rod was on the other end.