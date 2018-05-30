Jackson Lake

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 70-74 degrees, lake level: full pool, clarity: stained/clear.

The mayflies are starting to hatch in big numbers, so target those areas with fresh hatched bugs. Look for bream busting the water eating the bugs. Topwater and swim jigs will catch fish on the bugs in the mornings. Run and gun hitting as many fresh hatches to get as many quality bites. The bream should be done spawning, but you can still find some beds. If you come across a bream bed, chances are you’ll find a bass or two lurking nearby. Swim jigs through and around the beds will get quality bites.

After the sun is high, you can flip docks or find any wood cover. Any soft plastics will work. A green pumpkin trick worm on a shaky head is a top bait for fishing docks. As the day heats up, the bite will slow down, so just back off the points and slow down. Some quality spots and largemouth can be caught dragging a C-rig or any soft plastic. It’s getting that time of the year that the bass will slow down.

Till next month, tight lines and remember to take a child fishing so they too can enjoy the outdoors.