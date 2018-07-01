Jackson Lake

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 84-87 degrees, water level: full pool, clarity: stained/clear.

The dog days of summer are upon us, so get there early to get the best action. In the early morning run and gun throwing topwater to target the most active aggressive fish. Chase the shade once the sun comes up and target any type of cover that will cast a shadow for the bass to hide under or in. Once the sun is high and bright, a C-rig green pumpkin trick worm on points, humps or offshore brush piles will produce some fish. Down near the dam around Goat Island offers a good amount of brush and rocks to throw a C-rig, shaky head or a Ned Rig.

Spotted bass will be the primary target on this end of the lake. If you want to target largemouth, you may have to do some exploring to find some isolated wood around the mouths of the rivers. Later in the evening, the topwater bite will pick back up, but don’t be surprised if a plastic worm is your best producer. If possible, stay later into the night as the bigger largemouth will move up shallow or get on some of the last few dock lights that are left on the lake.

It can be very tough this time of the year, so don’t get discouraged if the fish don’t cooperate. Remember, it’s hot and the fish will seek cooler water, so any fresh cold runoff from rain or a cooler creek feeding the lake will hold fish. Until next month, tight lines.