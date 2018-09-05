Jackson Lake 

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 88-93 degrees, water level: full pool, clarity: stained/clear.

The bite will continue to get better as the temps start to get cooler. The topwater bite is by far the most productive. The mid-day bite is hit or miss as the fish are scattered most days. Covering as much water early is the best option to catch fish or fill a limit. The quality fish will be caught early, with an occasional bonus fish later in the day on plastics. C-rigs, shaky heads and Texas rigs are the best baits for the remainder of the day. If the wind puts a chop on the water and the sun is out, you can catch a few on a jerk bait.

As fall nears, the shade will continue and the bass will be close by. Backs of creeks will start to produce fish. Just keep your head down and grind it out. Recent tournaments have yielded some decent weights. My partner and I recently won a tournament with 11.14 pounds and a big fish of a 4.69 largemouth.

Until next month, tight lines and remember to take a child fishing so they can enjoy the outdoors.