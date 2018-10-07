Jackson Lake

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 82-88 degrees, lake level: 2 feet below full pool, clarity: stained/clear.

The bass are migrating into the creeks as the shad are starting to bunch up. Topwater has been on fire. Early morning run and gun covering water before the sun comes up is your best bet. Crankbaits are producing some fish as well. Any kind of rock is the primary target when cranking.

As the day goes on, you can throw a C-rigged finesse worm on points with rock or brush. The bite after lunch may be tough, so just pick your location apart. Don’t give up on the afternoon bite as it does pick up later. The bass are following shad, so keep your trolling motor turning. Till next month, tight lines.