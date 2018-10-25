Jackson Lake

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 78-84 degrees, water level: 3 feet below full pool, clarity: stained/muddy.

With the recent draw down of the lake, the fishing has had its ups and downs. The crankbait bite has been the most productive in the mornings. You should target hard bottoms and any kind of rock structure. Topwater has been hit or miss as well, but some quality fish are being caught on top. A jig in these same areas later in the day are getting bites that the other baits aren’t triggering. Three rods on the deck is all you need to fill the boat with bass.

The shad are stacking up in the back of pockets with big creeks feeding them. Don’t get discouraged if the bite is slow. Just keep covering water and you’ll run across a school wanting to eat. Keep in mind all variables when you do get a bite and try to duplicate in other parts of the lake.

The lake can be dangerous to navigate with the lake level being down, so remember to be safe and cautious, especially if you’re not familiar with the lake. Till next month, tight lines and be safe.