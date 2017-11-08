Jake’s Outdoor Adventures – Nov. 2017

by Jake Worthington

Time is really flying by since I left the Outer Banks for school at NC State. I have been heading home on the weekends to fish from the pier and surf for Red Drum. I also head to Hatteras when I can to fish and see all my friends in the tackle shops. Hatteras Island has had a lot of disasters during the last 365 days. In September 2016, they got sound side flooding from a tropical storm passing near them. Then in October 2016–after they started the recovery from that last flooding– then came Hurricane Matthew with a larger flood than the one they got in September. Houses, docks, and businesses were destroyed and more losses were endured. These islanders worked hard during the winter and spring to restore their lives and businesses. These islanders lost precious weeks, and in some cases months, of business that they will never get back. Imagine having your paycheck disappear for a couple of weeks or months. This summer just when the Islanders thought they were recovering, a manmade disaster struck when the bridge contractor cut the main and only powerline coming into the island. The whole island had to be evacuated and they were out of business for a week and a few days. This was another week or so of business gone and right in the middle of prime vacation time that can’t be made up! I planned to do a charter trip that week and it was cancelled because of the power outage/mandatory evacuation. Then in September when Hurricanes Jose and Maria made close passes by the NC coast, ocean flooding once again caused additional lost revenue.

To help these fishing based businesses like Frisco Rod and Gun, Oden’s Dock, Hatteras Harbor, Red Drum Tackle, Hatteras Jacks, Dillon’s Corner, Frank and Fran’s, The Roost, Teaches Lair, and any of the charters in Hatteras– make a trip down one weekend and stock up on tackle, a new rod and reel, or a T-Shirt. Got a Christmas list that needs to be filled? Then stop at any of these businesses and fill that list. Buy that someone in your life a Custom Rod as a once in a lifetime present. Every fisherman needs extra weights, hooks, or fishing line. Not comfortable making the right decision on tackle? Then think about buying them a gift certificate and make sure they get what they want. Think about buying a charter for a great gift for the 2018 season. Come on down during the fall and walk the docks in Hatteras Village and maybe you will run into Captain Ernie Foster, the owner of the Albatross Fleet. If you don’t see him, then stop by his dock and check out the Albatross Fleet and get an Albatross Fleet T-Shirt. If you head down for a day, then stay for the weekend and book a room and enjoy a couple of good meals while you are there. If you can’t make it down, call them and they can ship you what you need. Whatever you can do to help these guys, it will be appreciated!