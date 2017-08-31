Jake’s Outdoor Adventures Sept. 2017

by Jake Worthington

In September when the crowds start to thin out and the weather starts to cool, the surf fishing on the Outer Banks really starts to heat up. Depending on the air and water temps, prevailing winds and currents the fishing can produce excellent catches of bluefish, flounder, sea mullet, red drum and trout. Because of these excellent fishing opportunities there are many annual surf fishing tournaments to participate on the Outer Banks. Here are few you can sign up for with the exception of the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club Invitational Tournament, which has a long waiting list to add teams. Because of the flooding last fall on Hatteras Island, along with the recent power loss to the island for more than a week, these business owners need help to sustain them through the winter. So while you are down there, take your Christmas list and start your shopping early and help the Hatteras Island economy.

Sept. 7-9 / Hatteras Village Invitational / Hatteras Island Beaches / Hatteras

Sept. 22-24 / 2nd Hatteras Island Surf Fishing Challenge / Camp Hatteras Clubhouse / Waves

Oct. 5-7 / Nags Head Surf Fishing Club Invitational / Ramada Inn KDH / Nags Head

Oct. 21-22 / Capital City 24 Hour Tourney / Fessenden Center / Buxton

Oct. 25-28 / NCBBA Red Drum Tournament / TBA / Avon

Nov. 1-4 / CHAC Invitational Tourney / Hatteras Island Beaches / Buxton

Before you head out to surf fish this fall, make sure you check your tires and your spare tire and make sure they are in good condition. You don’t want to have tire issues on Hatteras Island and have to try to find a tire on the island. Also now is the time check your 4 wheel drive, brakes and cooling system. You want to come down to the island to have fun and fish– not spend your time in the repair shop.

Now that your vehicle is read, make sure you have a good tow rope and/or chain, a good jack, shovel and boards to use in case you or a friend gets stuck in that Carolina Sugar Sand that is present on several ramps. Make sure you have a good tire pressure gauge and above all make sure you air down to 20-25 pounds of pressure in your tires. By letting the air down in your tires, they widen the footprint of your tire, which will help you not make ruts and not get stuck. There are two groups of people who get stuck on the beach, and they are those that have and those that will. Remember that and stop and help those that do get stuck because you may be next.

Also before you hit the beaches, make sure you stop at the NPS Ranger’s Office at Bodie Island or Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Office and get your ORV Permit. The permit is now good for 365 days from purchase and you can also get a 10 day permit. Finally, make sure you have your NC Coastal Fishing License. Now that all of that is done– go forth and fish and have fun!