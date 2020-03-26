Jake’s Outdoor Adventures

For those of you who follow me on Facebook or through my monthly article in Coastal Angler most of you know that I am a senior at NC State in Raleigh. I am very happy to report to you that I will be graduating next month on May 9, 2020, with a BS Degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management. I have had a great time at State and I have learned a great deal and met many great people during this journey. I will only get one short day of celebration because on May 11, I will begin my new job bright and early as the First Mate on the charter boat The Marauder based out of Wanchese Marina. Captain Troy Crane is the Owner/Captain of Marauder Sportfishing. I am very fortunate to be able to start my career under such an experienced and well respected Recreational Charter Captain. I am lucky to be based on a boat that offers all of the different types of fishing the Outer Banks has to offer. I will get the opportunity to fish near-shore and offshore. I look forward to making sure families and guests get to experience what a great fishery we have here on the Outer Banks. If you are headed to the OBX for spring and summer come and book a fishing trip with The Marauder and make some memories with your family and friends.

For more information the website link is https://www.maraudersportfishing.com/

Next month is May and that means Cobia fishing comes in full swing here on the OBX. Because the weather is such a large variable when you Cobia fish you will need some items to help you gain an advantage. I tell people all the time one of the most important tools you can have is a good quality pair of sunglasses. All sunglasses are not created equal and it is very important that you not only get a great quality lens but you have to have the correct color to be able to spot Cobia free swimming near the surface. For the last five years I have depended on my Salt Life Optics Sunglasses to give me an edge over other anglers targeting Cobia. Salt Life Optics are made with Zeiss Lenses that set them apart from the competition. I prefer a copper polarized lens that is custom made with my eyeglass prescription in sunglasses. Checkout the Salt Life Webpage and see what lenses best suit you.

Two more tools you can use is a wide brimmed hat with the bottom of the brim blacked out to cut down the glare of the sun hitting the ocean. This will increase your visibility and allow you to see more clearly. The last thing I can share with you is lure selection. I use Bowed Up Cobia Jigs for sight casting for Cobia. Each one of these lures is handmade and created to give you an advantage by using different materials such as colored feathers, bucktails, and colored fish hair to give you an attractive jig that will attract the Cobia’s attention and tempt them to strike it. Check your local tackle shop for Bowed Up Cobia Jigs and don’t settle for anything but the best!