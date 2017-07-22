We have 7 boats in our charter fleet for Shore Thing Charters, and my boat is the only one without stereo. It’s not that I don’t like tunes, I actually pride myself on being somewhat of music buff. There are a couple reasons why I don’t have a sound system on my boat. The first reason, is that it is just another thing to break. The second reason is, I like being able to have a conversation with my customers. The third reason is, I wanna be able to hear the bait and fish. Being able to hear a trout smashing bait, mullet jumping, or a shrimp popping is paramount when you are trying to put people on fish. Truth be told, the real reason I don’t have tunes on my boat, is my broad taste in music. I have yet to meet another soul on this earth who can tolerate the wide range on my playlist. When I hit shuffle on my music library, it may be Alabama’s greatest hits or Rage Against the Machine. The next songs playing could be from the Mary Poppins Soundtrack, followed by what might be 2 Live Crew, Johnny Cash, Nas, The Flash Gordon Soundtrack (from Queen), Beastie Boys, or even Steve Winwood. I’ve learned the hard way to just leave my music in the truck.

I am a curious person, and I like to know what other people are doing on the water. I even wanna know what type of music they are listening to on their boats. Its no secret what my 6 fellow captains in Shore Thing Charters are listening to. EVERY BOAT in our fleet leaves their FM radios on COAST 102.3, the local classic rock station. The signal is good many miles from the dock, and it has a good mix of 60’s, 70’s and 80’s hits.

Well, I figured why not check in with some fishing buddies of mine, and see what they are listening to. I just wanted to know what artist, song, or station, they were listening to on the water, when they are “Jamming on the Job.” Enjoy…

Captain Chas Champagne / Owner of Matrix Fishing Lure Company / Slidell, LA – “I like to listen to Kenny Chesney when I’m fishing.”

Captain Kirk Kirkland / Kirkland’s Guide Service / Kopperl, TX – “I don’t listen to music in the boat, but I listen to Howard Stern in the truck.”

Captain Troy Frady / Distraction Charters / Orange Beach, AL – “I kinda like “Down on the Corner” from Creedence Clear Water Revival while jigging for amberjack. If we are in a school of mahi mahi, I like “Tequila” by Champs. When we are headed out to sea, “I’m gonna miss her” from Brad Paisley. When we are hooked on a big shark I play the theme from JAWS.”

Frank Wilem / Producer/Host of Gulf South Outdoors TV Show / Gulfport, MS – “There’s nothing better than Jimmy Buffet while out in the blue water.”

Captain Matt Roberts / Private Captain (offshore) / Ocean Springs, MS – “I like XM Satellite Radio, stations like Classic Vinyl, Tom Petty Radio, No Shoes Radio (Kenny Chesney) and The Joint (reggae). Music for an occasion really depends on the mood and vibe on the boat. Great music can save a not so great trip.”

Tommy Theus / Owner of The Boat Monkey Float Company / Petal, MS – “Since I don’t have a radio on my boat… Nothing.”

Captain Jordan Ellis / Mexican Gulf Fishing Company / Venice, LA – “We do country music on the ride out, then alternative rock while we are tuna fishing, and then old school rap sword fishing.”

Emily Lamb / Atlantic Marine / Waveland, MS – “I listen to Chris Stapleton on Pandora. It’s a good mix of old and new country.”

Captain Gary Bryant / Red Eye Charters / Gulf Shores, AL – “I listen to XM channel 26 THE MESSAGE, contemporary christian music. It helps me stay positive, and I get a lot of good feedback from our family groups.”

Captain Bill Butler / Owner Venice Marina / Venice, LA – “Zydeco and Cajun pop is all I listen to. Wayne Toups, Keith Frank and Johnny Chauvin are the ones I like.”

Capt. Sonny Schindler

Shore Thing Fishing Charters

Bay St Louis, MS

www.shorethingcharters.com

228-342-2295