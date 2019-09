January 10-12, 2020 – ‘Get Hooked on Lake Monroe’ Fishing Tournament and Seafood Festival. Free to Enter – $10K in Prizes! You can also enter the same fish in the Shad and Crappie Derby! Live music, Hook Kids on Fishing, Seafood, Vendors and More. Contact Dustin Gioertz at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave – www.drinkatwestend.com, [email protected]