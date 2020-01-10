January 10-12, 2020 – Get Hook’d on Lake Monroe Fishing Tournament and Seafood Festival – $10K in Cash & Prizes – Free to Enter! Crappie will count in the Shad and Crappie Derby! Anglers must attend the Captains meeting from 6:00 to 8:00pm Friday January 10th to register your team, get your weigh-in time and enter a FREE raffle for $500 bucks cash drawing. Cash Prizes of $2500 for winners of the Bass or Crappie divisions as well as cash paid through 9th place in each division. (See schedule in this edition page XX) Tournament starts at 7am on January 11th, weigh-in opens at 1pm. Tournament Weighin will be at Sanford Harbor Boat Ramp next to Monroe Harbour Marina downtown – sponsored by Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine. Live music, Hook Kids on Fishing Event, Kids Fishing Derby and Funspot, Seafood, Vendors and More. Contact Dustin Gioertz at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave – www.drinkatwestend.com, Dustingioertz@gmail.com.