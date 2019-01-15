Captain Judy Helmey

January 15, 2019 Capt Judy inshore offshore fishing report, 2019 fishing clinic dates and New Years Eve in the Fifties with dear old dad!

Fishing statement: “To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it and to help the ones that are going too.”

Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters took James Austin visiting from Nova Scotia and his daughter Cierra Gromoff Oakland, California for an inshore late afternoon fishing trip. Was it a serious success? Heck, yes!

A Fishy Story…

Ok.. Here’s the fish story… Cierra fought, caught, and prematurely released the biggest red fish. And according to Captain Garrett as well as her father it was a 36 plus inch trophy red! The bottom line they all got a very good look at this monster red fish! Her father Jim had a grand bout with the red fish that he is holding in his right hand. After taking a closer look at the Jim’s red fish we found that this fish had very recently been in the jaws of a hungry dolphin. It had some serious still healing scars to prove it! And that’s about when I said, “The red fish fears especially at this time of the year man and dolphin (porpoises). In the case of this particular red fish, it escaped the serious clamped jaws of a dolphin, but could not break free of James’s desires as well as personal fishing techniques used!” What does this mean? James done good and they all got a chance to eat some just caught previously swimming red fish! And it doesn’t get any fresher or better than this! How I I know this? They told me so!

Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters took a day to do a little fishing. Wendy Coates (Ryan’s finance’) is showing us exactly what two very nice genuine red snapper should look like! Once again, according to those that are in charge there is a shortage of genuine red snapper off the Georgia/Florida coast! Oh My! Check offshore fishing report section!

While inshore fishing with Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters Chris Metcalf Panama, Florida, Louis Gilbert New Orleans, and Trex Morris Atlanta had what is better known as “Bonus fish inshore catching day!” On the fish cleaning table we have keeper size red fish and spotted sea trout. These are the fish that Captain Kevin is going clean, which are going to be served this evening for dinner. This was the hopeful plan all along that the group would catch enough for dinner! Well, as you can see that goal was reached thanks to Captain Kevin showing them the way! But here’s where it gets real interesting…..When it was all said and done…this team caught 29 reds and tagged 20 of them! Three released red fish, which were way over slot size! Also numerous spotted sea trout that were released! All in all there was a whole lot of fishing catching and releasing was going on!

Inshore fishing report!

Well, fishermen I have to say, it’s not spring, it’s not summer, it’s not fall, its winter and believe it or not them fish are still biting! Now I am not going to say that every time you go inshore fishing you are going to score big time, but I am going to say, “There is a strong possibility that you just might!” The down side to this time of the year is availability of the right kind of bait, which is very hard to come by. And of course if the red fish and spotted sea trout don’t bite, you might be in trouble! Why? There is no “side line” biting going on! What does this mean? The flounder, whiting, sharks (except for cold water sharks) and other warmer water biters isn’t as productive as it is in the warmer weather months. But here’s the thing, if you get the right bait and you are in the right place your chances are good for catching red fish and spotted sea trout.

Let’s talk bait!

Dead smelly last year’s freezer burnt shrimp will work! Cast into place and let it sit, if the reds are there the smell will lure them in! Here’s a list of some live baits that are accessible at this time of the year: Finger mullet (dead or alive) or cut into steaks, live shrimp, mud minnows (live preferred) and backed, quartered fresh blue crab with legs still intact!

While inshore fishing with Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters Louis Gilbert New Orleans caught fought landed tagged and released this nice red fish!

While inshore fishing with Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters Chris Metcalf Panama, Florida and Trex Morris Atlanta caught some really nice red fish! Here are two of them! Don’t you just love the red fish winter sporting colors?

While inshore fishing with Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters Chris Metcalf Panama, Florida, which is not stranger to catching a red fish, releasing a nice one!

It was very busy on Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charter’s boat’s deck, because there was a lot of serious fish catching, landing, tagging, and releasing going on! The fishing team of Chris Metcalf Panama, Florida, Louis Gilbert New Orleans, and Trex Morris Atlanta done very good in regards to the catching as well as assisting! The might goal was get all fish back in the water as soon as possible!

Alli Cat DeYoung and Gracelyn Cobb (both live and fish in Savannah) If you have been reading my reports you already know that Alli Cat helps out on the Miss Judy Too! Well, Well, on this particular day, Alli was not working on the back of the Miss Judy Too. They went to an undisclosed area located inshore and caught some very nice sheepshead! Go fish catching ladies!

Captain Kathy Brown of Miss Judy Charters is showing us a nice sheepshead that only stole 9 1/2 purple back fiddlers before she hooked it up! According the story told when it came to the 10th fiddler Captain Kathy had, had enough!

Captain Kathy Brown and me (Captain Judy) are going to be offering some pretty interesting fishing and non fishing trips for 2019!

For non-fishing…. we offer 3 to 4 hour tour "Captain Judy's The Good, Bad, and Ugly Tour!" What is this? Well it a slow boat ride through the creeks, rivers, and sound! While we are boat riding I am explaining all about the properties we are passing and the yesteryears happenings! Now yesteryears happenings can be explained in good, bad, or most ugly, but tasteful terms! The Miss Judy Too can accommodate up to 10 passengers. These tours are great for any occasion, but only suggested, if you want to have fun! All you need to bring is food and drink!

For fishing tours there is so much that all of our charter boats offer here at Miss Judy Charters that I suggest calling us 912 897 4921 and let us along with you decide exactly what kind of trip will fit your family, friends, or customers needs and most of all deserve!

Really, Captain Deidra Jeffcoat of Miss Judy charters do you think that this sheepshead is big enough? Captain Deidra and her circle hook did its job! Ok, now here’s a question? How many can a sheepshead like this feed? Well, if you made sheepshead stew, I think you would need a rather bigger pot than you usually use! And there is a sale on them at Cuz’s (Randy) place on Wilmington Island, ACE Hardware! If you chunked it up in 1 inch pieces and fried it most likely would feed at least 4 to 6 fishers. And of course one pint of sweet Georgia Cane Syrup! That’s if I am one of those 4 to 6 fishers at the dinner table!

Captain Ken Kennickell and Captain Deidra Helmey Jeffcoat both run the Obsession, which can accommodate up to six passengers. All of our offshore boats offer fishing trips from 4 to 14 hours!

For a "what if?" please give us a call 912.897.4921

Tips for catching tricky sheepshead!

For those that don’t know, when targeting sheepshead in the ocean you are required by law to us only circle hooks. Believe me this is one rule that works in the fisherman’s favor and not so much for the fish’s!

The fact of the matter circle hooks are required by law to when targeting any species of fish that are in the snapper grouper complex. In other words, if you fish on the bottom offshore get rid of your “J” hooks and change up to “circle hooks only!” You won’t be sorry especially if you get stopped and checked! And heck, when fish bites your chances for hooking up are very good! And all you need to do when you feel a tug is too just start reeling!

When using circle hook fishing for sheepshead I suggest placing the tip of the hook into the fiddler’s leg socket or into the flat of the crab’s belly. This is one of those situations where the hook’s point needs to be buried not exposed! Why? Chances for a hook up are better when the hook’s point is buried, because when a sheepshead hits your crab it quickly crushes the shell all the while sucking the insides out. When this happen the fish is most likely to get the meat of the crab and the hook that is buried in it!

A thin tinned hook!

My most used hook is an Eagle Claw L-197 thin tinned circle hook. When targeting sheepies I like using 2/0, 3/0, and 4/0 hook sizes

I use these hooks for plain old bottom fishing. I like using 2/0, 3/0, 4/0, and 5/0 for plain old bottom fishing. For the larger fish I am using 6/0 and 7/0.

Offshore sheepshead fishing is fun! We are offering short boat rides to the fish! Come on down and lets go fishing

For those fishermen that just want to have great time fishing and a short ride to the fish I suggest giving sheepshead catching a try! The bite offshore is seasonal and only lasts from mid December to first of March! The bite is normally pretty interesting, because you could find yourself catching anything from a sheepshead to a black drum to a red fish to a flounder to a black sea bass to a summer trout to a cold water shark to a pinfish to a pig fish to a reef runner as well as other biters. It is just plain catching fun on light tackle. As far as baits: purple /black back fiddlers, small pieces of shrimp, fish, and squid will get you some sort of rod pulling action!

Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy charters is keeping up with the fish! Check out this just caught soon to be released red fish! I asked Captain Matt to give me a report, which he did and I am sharing with you!

2019 Captain Judy’s Inshore/Offshore Fishing Clinics

February 23, 2019 Saturday and February 24, 2019 Sunday

On inshore/offshore boats in the water

$150.00 per person for inshore

$150.00 per person for offshore

Morning departures

Time: 8:00AM till12:00 NOON

Afternoon departures

Time: 1 PM till 5:00 PM

Snacks and drinks provided by Captain Judy Place: Miss Judy Charters dock

202 Wilmington Island Road, Savannah, Georgia 31410

912.897.4921 for more details!

Offshore Fishing Report!

Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters took a day to do a little fishing. Wendy Coates (Ryan’s finance’) is showing us exactly what two very nice genuine red snapper should look like! While making way..see next picture…

While making way Captain Ryan found this, and caught many genuine red snapper! What does this boil down too? If you see this on your fish finder, stop and drop your bait here!

And who helped? Pogie “the fish finding wonder dog” and he did all of this with his “eyes closed!” Please meet Miss Judy Charters new and cutest to this date 2019 mascot!

Gulf Stream Fishing!

It’s hard to make blue water runs at this time of the year! However, this is a great time to make a plan to go! And last but not least, “Your Boat or Ours!” Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters is going to be running all of our blue water trips! And he is excited and is getting ready! Give us a call 912 897 4921 for information and pricing!

Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not!

New Years Eve in the Fifties with dear old dad!

Photo by Bill Vanderford

Now this is a wonderful picture for sure! Bill Vanderford sent me this picture! It was taken during the hotel’s hay day! Boy, did it bring back memories! The beauty of this place when viewed from the Wilmington River is priceless! For those that aren’t familiar, this is the Oglethorpe Hotel (known by us older generation) and better known by the younger’s as the Sheraton Inn and Country Club! Many good times were had here no matter which era those that visited happened to arrive!

In the early thirties, on Wilmington Island, down a long narrow road the Oglethorpe Hotel was built in all its grander. This was a local hotspot for many from the rich to the famous to the regular. It was a great place to stay, to eat, and to party hardy. The fact of the matter is back in old days especially on New Year Eve, this was the “Go to Spot!” If you want to take a “look see” I found a sight that had some pretty neat old time hotel pictures… go to http://www.sip.armstrong.edu/Oglethorpe/FullView/Ogle_Img115.html

Since I wasn’t around in the thirties I had to rely on what Daddy had to say about this place. Believe me he had plenty…According to my father this hotel wasn’t built, because it was going to be the perfect tourist destination spot. As you read earlier this magnificent hotel was built on isolated out of the way Wilmington Island. My father always told me that Wilmington Island was sort of a “dropping off and picking up area.” In other words, “liquor was brought in from the sea, packed onto trucks, and transported right down that lonely narrow road right out of town. This story could go on forever and maybe it will later. However, I really wanted to write about the “New Year’s Eve Balls” at the Oglethorpe Hotel.

However, before I go into the New Year’s Eve Ball, I must tell you this one last thing about the hotel. On the grounds was as 18-hole golf course. The fact of the matter is it was considered “World Class” golfing at its finest! After all according to daddy, those that were players in this particular transportation industry were sometimes golfers. After all those mafia types always played it in the show “Sopranos!” Believe me, this is one of my favorite shows. I know if dear old captain dad were still here with us, it would have been his too!

Photo by Bill Vanderford

The wooden sailing vessel is the Barba Nega was known in this area as a very interesting conversation piece for sure! Although pirates haven’t been seen in our area for many years this wooden sailing vessel made you believe that they had arrived! Now that another story!

Here’s what daddy had to say about the allegedly gangster activities at Oglethorpe Hotel golf course…. “In Las Vegas they buried the dead in the desert. On Wilmington Island they buried them on the Oglethorpe Hotel golf course!” The fact of the matter is my father was a very smart man. However, there is no way he could have made all this stuff, because he knew too much detailed information about it. When I remember about the past I write it down as soon as I can!

All I want to know is where is that publisher that wants to write a book about all of my father’s wild adventures? Here’s one for you. In the fifties there was a certified book publisher that approached my father with a special deal. They wanted to do a story about his life! They wanted him to talk and they would do all to the writing. My father quickly declined this great offer. Over the years he mentioned about the book offer from time to time. I never really thought about asking him why until one day when it finally crossed my mind to do so. I asked him, “Why didn’t you let them write about all these great things that you experiences?” His answer was quick and to the point. Daddy said, “I was afraid it would affect you!” I still had to ask, “Why?” This answer came quick also. Daddy explained, “Some of those involved were still living and still had outside ties to the so called Underworld!” According to my father “really talking about it at this time wasn’t an option!”

As it turned out, in 2017 my father was inducted into the American Prohibition Museum, which is located in beautiful downtown Savannah, Georgia. So therefore I no longer had to say, “My father allegedly worked for Big Ali Capone, because he certainly did!”

I know I need to get back to the story at hand. My grandmother, who I didn’t see much after the age of 8 year old, (another story) lived and worked at the Oglethorpe Hotel. The bottom line was for the time that she was around and especially on New Year Eve I normally spent the night. She worked in the laundry room, which was located in the underground part of the hotel. As a small child, when I stayed with her, I pretty much got to know the hotel from “bottoms up!” It seemed after a few inspections that all areas such as the dining rooms and kitchen as well as the ballroom could be accessed from this area. So therefore the more I exercised my right as a child to sneak around while no was looking especially my grandmother, the more I discovered..

There was this one room besides the kitchen that I loved to sneak around too. I called it the “green room,” but I think it was actually called the “Emerald Ball Room.” Now that name certainly does ring a big bell. There was a place in downtown Savannah called the “Emerald Room” if I’m not mistaken. I believe daddy visited there a lot too! I know I’m rambling. (But, that’s another story and good one too! If I am not mistaken I believe daddy call it the “Shoe Show!” Why? Dancers mostly only wore shoes, but according to daddy they were nice ones for sure!)

The Emerald Room at the hotel was so special at least to me, because it had these long green velvet curtains. The windows in this place must have been 20 feet tall. Please remember as a child things can and do get a little exaggerated! However, this is what I remember for sure!

While looking about one early New Year’s Eve I watched as these guys with tall white hats chipped away at large blocks of colored ice. It looked like they were going to make swans, ducks, or some sort of bird shape. Others dressed in black and white attire placed colorful parties favors all the tables covered with starched white tablecloths. After a while I become bored and would back out of there. As the evening went on I kept thinking about the ice figures and them just melting right away. It kind of made me sad. This particular thought probably only lasted about one minute.

My ultimate main goal was to go to sleep fast and wake up early so as to get ready for daddy to pick me up. As a young child I really didn’t know what all the fuss was about in regards to New Years Eve night. However, I have to admit that I was always anxious about getting my hands on those big party hats, blowouts, and noisemakers that daddy was going to bring me straight from the “Green Room!” What he didn’t know was “I was there before him!” As a child I had a wonderful life and as an adult it’s even better! Here’s wishing all my readers a Happy New Year!

Thanks for reading! – Captain Judy

