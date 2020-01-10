Wednesday January 1 – 11th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby continues!

Orlando Coastal Angler Magazines’ 11th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby continues! Check our website or the current issue of in print to find a sign-up location near you. With over 25 locations in Orange, Seminole, Lake or Osceola Counties there is one sure to be one close to your home or where you buy your minnows or get bait. FREE to enter and fish, adult division and youth division. Monthly prizes for largest fish of the month and grand prizes for the overall winners of each division. Over $5000 in prizes to give away to our lucky winning anglers. Tournament continues until the last day in February. Complete info online – https://coastalanglermag. com/orlando/.