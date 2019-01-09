Tuesday January 29 through February 3- Major League Fishings Inaugural Bass Pro Tour comes to the Kissimmee Chain for the 2019 kickoff event. Featuring 80 of the top anglers in the country including Classic Champions, Angler of the Year winners, titleholders from both Bassmaster Elite and the FLW Tour. Format is for the competitors to seek and catch as many fish as possible in 7.5 hours of fishing, during which all “scorable bass” will be weighed, scored and immediately released back into the water.