January 9, 2021 – Get Hook’d on Lake Monroe Fishing Tournament and Seafood Festival

Get ready for the repeat best new bass and crappie tournament and seafood festival in Sanford Florida – January 9, 2021 – free to enter. West End Trading Company and Celery City Craft Beer Garden and their many sponsors have put together another great show. Anglers launch at safe daylight in the tournament while the stage for live entertainment is setup on second street just north of Sanford avenue for the awards and street party. Last year we had 107 boats and the party rocked into the night. Ten thousand dollars in cash and prizes, live music, food vendors, and family friendly. Tell everyone you know to join in the fun – it’s Free!

All Anglers must visit Celery City Craft Beer Garden in Sanford Friday evening to get their boat number. With this large tournament, anglers will need to weigh-in based on their boat number in groups and are required to register in person Friday evening.

Fishing boundaries are between the SR415 Bridge to the north, and Blue Springs State Park to the south. Only live fish will be accepted at the scales, all bass will be released. This tournament is open to all men and women of any age. Fishing teams are limited to two anglers and one youth per boat. Anglers may fish from shore or use a kayak, canoe, or boat. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Weigh-in provided by Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine’s Phil Wolf and Charlie McCullough. There will be a bonus Shad and Crappie Derby one-day award to the largest black crappie weighed. Last year’s feedback was enormous – don’t miss out, mark your calendar for January 9th and Get Hook’d on Lake Monroe!