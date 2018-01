Bring any of your ice fishing catches caught between Jan 19-Feb 25 into either of our Jay’s locations and receive one entry ticket for every legally harvested fish. Ticket will be put into drawing to win on of many of our prizes. Special prizes for Anglers 16 and under!

Qualifying fish include Panfish, Perch, Pike, Trout, and Walleye. Point system is 1 ticket for every panfish and 5 tickets for every non-panfish.

For more information visit www.jayssportinggoods.com