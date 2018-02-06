Jeff Richter wins TCC January Senior Division tournament

The January monthly inshore tournament for Treasure Coast Caster’s Senior Division occurred on Sunday, January 7. Despite colder and windier conditions than predicted by the “weather man”, and even rain that greeted the anglers, the tournament went on as planned.

All tournament anglers caught fish, though some were undersized or not on the tournament targeted species list.

First-place angler was Jeff Richter, a student at St. Lucie West K-8. Jeff’s 2.10-pound sheepshead was also the largest caught fish of the tournament. His brother, Josh, also a student at St. Lucie West K-8, took second-place with a 2.07-pound sheepshead, and Owen Nail, a student at Liberty Baptist Academy, took the third-place slot with a 1.04-pound sheepshead. Interestingly, all three anglers ended the tournament with 20 points. When a tie occurs, the weight of the fish determines the winners and positions.

“Many thanks go out to Owen Nail and his dad for rescuing and towing a boat with motor problems, and to Capt. Joe Ward, who was the guest speaker at the meeting the day before the tournament, and to the boat volunteers – Brett Adams, Jamie Nail and Chad Painter – who helped make the tournament possible,” said tournament organizer Cammie Ward.

The next Senior Division tournament takes place on Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

REPORT BY: Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward

www.treasurecoastcasters.org

(772) 201-5773