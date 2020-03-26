Jim Baugh’s Easter Tuna with a KICK!

Here is a fav and a great way to work some seafood into your Easter. It may be an easy dish but it is simply delicious.

First, cook up some Spanish rice and black beans then set aside on a warm stove top.

Mix up a basic picante using chopped fresh red onion, 2 spring onions, two tomatoes, ½ cup parsley, 4 cloves chopped garlic, juice of three limes. Stir and chill.

Mixed Veggie Stir Fry: Cut your fav veggies, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, onions, and peppers sauté lightly in a skillet with ½ cup white wine and three pats of butter. Do NOT overcook. Season with salt and pepper.

Blackened Tuna: Blacken your thick Tuna filets traditionally by first coating the filet with some butter and let it chill. Then add the seasoning to one side. I like to mix a little Caribbean jerk seasoning onto the filet. Heat up your cast iron skillet and put the filet season side down and let her go! Only about two minutes. Then season the back side, add more butter to the skillet and flip. Do not over cool the tuna!