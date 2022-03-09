Jim Crowley Outdoors Joins The AT Team!

Welcome, Jim Crowley of Jim Crowley Outdoors!

We are excited to bring on Jim Crowley of Jim Crowley Outdoors to our expanding team of brand ambassadors! Jim has been using American Tackle components for years and has this to say: “I’ve been blessed to work with the incredible team at American Tackle for years and I’ve never been more excited about what we are building together than right now! They provide the best quality components in the industry and back it up with incredible customer service. If you’re a rod builder, you want AT products! From their award-winning MicroWave Line Control System to their industry first, compressed Carbon reel seats, American Tackle sets the trends others follow.”

Jim has a successful podcast, Slickfish Radio, and has recently been picked up by Wired2Fish for a full TV show Jim Crowley Outdoors. Jim has also been an avid rod builder and angler for almost 3 decades. We here at American Tackle are very happy to have Jim join both the American Tackle Team as well the #WaveArmy!

